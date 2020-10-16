ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 5.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.75. 4,041,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,822,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 246.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

