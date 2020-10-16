IMV (NYSE:IMV) Trading 7.8% Higher

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 304,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 752,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Get IMV alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in IMV by 126.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter.

About IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.