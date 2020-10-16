Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 500,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 190,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

