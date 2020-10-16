Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

IR stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,337 shares of company stock worth $3,130,566. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

