Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to $25.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

INGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.