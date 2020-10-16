Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 9673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

