Insider Buying: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Acquires 26,670 Shares of Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 26,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,735.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.