Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Buys 145,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,381,500 shares in the company, valued at C$111,901.50.

Mike Cathro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mike Cathro acquired 45,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Mike Cathro acquired 16,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 42,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Mike Cathro acquired 21,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 20,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mike Cathro acquired 5,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

Shares of HPY remained flat at $C$0.09 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,056. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.12.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

