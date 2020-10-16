Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $103,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $85,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,248. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

