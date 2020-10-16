Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells 3,243 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRA International stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CRA International by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

