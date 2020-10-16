Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

