Insolar Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $571,858.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.