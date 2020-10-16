InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading 9.3% Higher

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.35. 4,205,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,894,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

