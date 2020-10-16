Installed Building Products Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

