Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading 18.8% Higher

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price traded up 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.55. 466,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 70,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

