Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $135,883.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

