Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.81

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 19314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $454,355. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

