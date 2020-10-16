Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $815.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $815.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $706.77.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $21.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $720.00. 8,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $707.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.94. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

