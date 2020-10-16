Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

