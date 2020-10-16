Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $16.40 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $5,646.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

