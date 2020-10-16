ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 31% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $399,799.23 and approximately $1,359.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,457,042 coins and its circulating supply is 13,557,042 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

