IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and $5.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bgogo and Bilaxy. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

