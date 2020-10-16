iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 833,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 301.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

