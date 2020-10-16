iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,981,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $327.24 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $332.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.65.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.