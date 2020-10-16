IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 12.3%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) rose 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,897,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,012% from the average daily volume of 260,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

