Italo (XTA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 58.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $9,562.42 and $480.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 5,791,868 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.