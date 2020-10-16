iTicoin Price Tops $1.46 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00012823 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market cap of $46,580.39 and $277.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

