J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Down 9.7% Following Weak Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $127.63 and last traded at $128.04. Approximately 3,405,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 879,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.84.

The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.