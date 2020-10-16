JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.15

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

