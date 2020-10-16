Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

