Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.