Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

BA stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.42. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $2,712,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 25.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

