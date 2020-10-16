Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CubeSmart’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

