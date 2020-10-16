Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.11 million.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 million and a P/E ratio of 73.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

