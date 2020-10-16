Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Subsea 7 SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

