Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

JELD stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,750.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

