Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

