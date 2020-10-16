JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $16.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 507,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,240. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

