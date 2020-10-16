JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $785.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $708.36.

ISRG stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $749.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $707.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

