Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 17.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 36,475,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 5,547,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The stock has a market cap of $936.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

