Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £109.97 ($143.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JET opened at GBX 9,884 ($129.14) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,976 ($130.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,542.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,255.26.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

