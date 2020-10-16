JUST Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

