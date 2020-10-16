Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,735. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kadmon by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

