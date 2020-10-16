Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading 55.6% Higher

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) traded up 55.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $2.07. 55,082,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,560% from the average session volume of 719,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

