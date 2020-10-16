Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 5.5%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.21. 144,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 115,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALV. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $195,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

