Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 24787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

