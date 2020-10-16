Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 7.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 115,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 99,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

