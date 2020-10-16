KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.