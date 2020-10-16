KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

