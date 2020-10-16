Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 194,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 442,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

KZR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.